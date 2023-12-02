Palantir CEO Alex Karp trashes corporate America for silence on Israel after the October 7 attack

Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies, on Saturday slammed companies that remained silent after the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel.

During a panel discussion at the Reagan National Defense Forum, Karp condemned corporate America for its "abysmal failure at standing up to people who are anti-American, who are breathing the vapors of a thin new religion at elite schools."

He said many of these people "actually believe it would be better to have the world run by China than by America."

BIPARTISAN GROUP OF MORE THAN 40 LAWMAKERS CALL FOR RESTRICTIONS ON INVESTMENTS IN CHINA

"And we're silent," Karp lamented. "As far as I can tell, there are only three companies that have been publicly pro-Israel on Oct. 7," he said, naming Booz Allen, Anduril Industries and his own company, Palantir.

"We have to do better," Karp said, adding this is a problem for business leaders to address, not politicians.

CHINA EXPERT WARNS US IS ‘FUELING’ THEIR MILITARY BUILDUP ‘CONFIGURED TO KILL AMERICANS’

"Like, somehow the corporate elite of this country thinks when it's time to make money, you stand up. And when it's time to stand up, you go play golf. And like, we've got to change that. That's our fault, that's no one else's fault," he said.

Karp and other U.S. national security experts appeared on the panel to discuss the results of the Reagan National Defense Forum's sixth annual National Defense Survey. The national opinion poll found that most Americans want to increase military spending and provide security assistance to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.

CHINA PRIORITIZING AI WITH GOAL OF ‘INTELLIGENTIZED WARFARE,’ PENTAGON WARNS

"Our survey shows that Americans remain resolved, like President Reagan was, to support those defending freedom around the world," said Roger Zakheim, Director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute, in a news release on Thursday.

"In a time of increased global conflict, rather than backing away, Americans have shown their commitment to standing up against authoritarianism and bolstering U.S. global leadership," Zakheim said. "As Congress debates cutting defense spending, our leaders should consider the views of the American public, who expect our elected officials to strengthen America’s military and weaken our authoritarian adversaries."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The poll found that 77% percent of Americans surveyed support increased military spending. A majority of Americans view China as the country that poses the greatest threat to the U.S., and majorities also support increased military assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

At the same time, confidence in the American military remains at record lows, with only 46% of survey respondents reporting a great deal of confidence in the U.S. military, according to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.