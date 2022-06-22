Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Overturning Roe v. Wade is about returning abortion regulation to the states, says former federal prosecutor

The overturning of Roe v. Wade is about leaving abortion regulation 'where it never should have been taken away from in the first place,' says Andy McCarthy

Former Federal Prosecutor and Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy weighs in on the expected Roe v. Wade Supreme Court opinion on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Overturning Roe v. Wade is about returning abortion regulation to the states: Andy McCarthy

Former Federal Prosecutor and Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy weighs in on the expected Roe v. Wade Supreme Court opinion on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, former Federal Prosecutor Andy McCarthy said that the potential overturning of Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade is about returning abortion regulation to the states.

ANDY MCCARTHY: When we first got a draft opinion that was leaked irresponsibly, authored by Justice Alito, but obviously leaked from somebody inside the court that's unhappy with the outcome. The best thing that would have been for all concerned would have been for the court to put the opinion out instantly. Since they didn't do that, I imagine that this is going to be at the very end. They have about 12 cases left, so maybe we'll get it tomorrow. I think we may get it either later in the week or beginning of next week. 

Supreme Court opinions expected

Roe v Wade Supreme Court opinions are expected on Thursday (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File / AP Newsroom)

But one thing that I think has happened from the fact that this is now carried out over weeks, instead of being one big event like usual, where we see a Supreme Court case come out, is people are understanding that if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Dobbs case, life in America is not going to change the next day. The sky is not going to fall. All this has ever been about is leaving abortion regulation in the place where it never should have been taken away from in the first place, which is the states. And the sky is not going to fall. Things are not going to be catastrophic in America. Some places will have stepped up regulation, some will have eased regulation. But life will go on. 

