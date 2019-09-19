Omarosa 'coaching' jailed ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen: Report

Michael Cohen, the imprisoned former attorney to President Trump, has found an ally in Omarosa Manigault Newman while serving time in federal lockup for campaign finance violations, according to a report on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

Manigault Newman, a former White House aide and prominent Trump critic, reportedly visited Cohen this summer at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution, the New York Post’s Page Six reported. The pair is said to have bonded over their mutual disdain for the president during the meeting.

“She apparently has taken on the role of his personal adviser/coach,” a source told the newspaper.

The duo were once prominent associates of President Trump. Cohen served as Trump’s personal attorney and vice president of the Trump Organization, while Manigault Newman met the president during her stint on the reality series “The Apprentice” and later worked on his communications staff at the White House.

The relationships have since turned sour. Manigault Newman resigned from her post in the Trump administration in December 2017 amid reports that she was forcibly removed from the White House, while Cohen alleged prior to his imprisonment that Trump directed him to make hush money payments to cover up an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels and doctor the value of his assets.

Advertisement

Manigault Newman authored a tell-all book about her time working in the Trump administration titled “Unhinged,” which was critical of the president. The Trump campaign later accused her of violating a confidentiality agreement.

Manigault Newman denied Page Six’s request for comment on her visit with Cohen.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS