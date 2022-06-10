Expand / Collapse search
Energy

Oklahoma secures America’s first rare earth metal and manufacturing facility outside of China

Okla. ‘took lead’ to be less 'reliant on China,' Gov. Stitt stressed

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt discusses his state securing America's first rare earth metal and manufacturing facility while pulling supply out of China.

Oklahoma ‘took lead’ to secure America’s first rare earth metal facility outside of China: Gov. Stitt

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt discusses his state securing America’s first rare earth metal and manufacturing facility while pulling supply out of China. 

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt joined "Varney & Co." Friday, announcing his state secured America’s first rare earth metal and manufacturing facility while pulling supply out of China.

GOV. KEVIN STITT: We're very excited about this. It's a huge deal for Oklahoma… manufacturers are realizing that Oklahoma's the spot to be in right now… it's $100 million investment, high-paying jobs.. the biggest point for this is it's pulling supply out of China. They control 90% of the mineral to magnet manufacturing and that's a national security issue. 

A picture of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Varney & Co.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt joined "Varney & Co." to discuss his state securing America’s first rare earth metal and manufacturing facility while pulling supply out of China.  (Fox News)

Oklahoma’s solving that… these magnets go into F-35s, they go into our submarines, and right now we're reliant on China… Oklahoma took the lead, and we have the first manufacturing facility in the United States located in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt provides insight into how Americans are handling rising gas prices and the first rare earth metal facility. video

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt on record-high gas prices, first rare earth metal facility

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt provides insight into how Americans are handling rising gas prices and the first rare earth metal facility.