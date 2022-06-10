Oklahoma secures America’s first rare earth metal and manufacturing facility outside of China

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt joined "Varney & Co." Friday, announcing his state secured America’s first rare earth metal and manufacturing facility while pulling supply out of China.

GOV. KEVIN STITT: We're very excited about this. It's a huge deal for Oklahoma… manufacturers are realizing that Oklahoma's the spot to be in right now… it's $100 million investment, high-paying jobs.. the biggest point for this is it's pulling supply out of China. They control 90% of the mineral to magnet manufacturing and that's a national security issue.

…

Oklahoma’s solving that… these magnets go into F-35s, they go into our submarines, and right now we're reliant on China… Oklahoma took the lead, and we have the first manufacturing facility in the United States located in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

