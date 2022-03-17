Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Oil

Oil price surge may ‘lead to recession’ amid Fed’s rate hike: Kyle Bass

Fed raises interest rates for first time in three years

close
Hayman Capital Management founder and CIO Kyle Bass argues if the Federal Reserve follows an ‘aggressive hiking regime into oil price spike,’ it may lead to recession.  video

Fed following ‘aggressive’ rate hikes, may ‘lead to recession’: Kyle Bass

Hayman Capital Management founder and CIO Kyle Bass argues if the Federal Reserve follows an ‘aggressive hiking regime into oil price spike,’ it may lead to recession. 

Hayman Capital Management founder and CIO Kyle Bass told "Mornings with Maria," Thursday that if the Federal Reserve follows an "aggressive hiking regime into oil price spike," it may "lead to recession."

FED RAISES INTEREST RATES FOR FIRST TIME IN 3 YEARS, PROJECTS 6 MORE HIKES AS INFLATION SOARS

Fed Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies about 'monetary policy and the state of the economy' before the House Financial Services Committee. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images / Getty Images)

KYLE BASS: From the Fed's perspective, if you look at the yield curve the way it stands today, the 2-year, the 5-year, the 10, 20 and 30; 20s and 30s are inverted… the two to 30 is only about 30 basis points apart… our yield curve is flat. The bond market is telling you that if we do follow an aggressive hiking regime into the oil price spike in the war in… Ukraine next year is going to be a potential recession. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Hayman Capital Management founder and CIO Kyle Bass provides insight into how inflation is impacting the U.S. economy.  video

Inflation is ‘chain weighted,’ Fed in ‘real predicament’: Kyle Bass

Hayman Capital Management founder and CIO Kyle Bass provides insight into how inflation is impacting the U.S. economy. 