Oil price surge may ‘lead to recession’ amid Fed’s rate hike: Kyle Bass

Hayman Capital Management founder and CIO Kyle Bass told "Mornings with Maria," Thursday that if the Federal Reserve follows an "aggressive hiking regime into oil price spike," it may "lead to recession."

FED RAISES INTEREST RATES FOR FIRST TIME IN 3 YEARS, PROJECTS 6 MORE HIKES AS INFLATION SOARS

KYLE BASS: From the Fed's perspective, if you look at the yield curve the way it stands today, the 2-year, the 5-year, the 10, 20 and 30; 20s and 30s are inverted… the two to 30 is only about 30 basis points apart… our yield curve is flat. The bond market is telling you that if we do follow an aggressive hiking regime into the oil price spike in the war in… Ukraine next year is going to be a potential recession.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: