Ocasio-Cortez needs a break? Gimme a break: Kennedy

Dim witted propagandist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is already burned out, and she hasn't even started her cushy job in congress! The narci-statist has been blathering on social media about "self care" and taking a few days off to apply face masks to heal her self absorbtion.

She's been droning on and on about how hard campaigning is and how she needs to disappear for a few days in upstate New York, while documenting every meaningless moment in some faux political diatribe. She waxed in an Instagram video.

You don't understand that Cancun isn't a face mask? Did you get a tbi when you fell all over yourself rambling on about some made up vacation drama? Not everything has to be a sanctimonious political stunt, but don't tell that to the burnout who writes:

"I neglected myself in the process - before the campaign, I used to practice yoga 3-4x/week, eat nutritiously, read and write for leisure. As soon as everything kicked up, that all went out the window. I went from doing yoga and making wild rice and salmon dinners to eating fast food for dinner and falling asleep in my jeans and makeup."

Oh my God, that's so hard! Try having kids and having *all* of your energy go toward a tiny person whose needs are more important than your own. Congress works 130 days a year, you should be able to fit in plenty of yoga and salmon on your days off.

By the way dear, yoga is not just something you do on a mat in a crowded studio, and good nutrition is not just a whim you indulge when you're whittling away the days inventing fake problems.

I know it's impossible for someone who wants the government to fully control everyone else's lives, but sometimes we have to take responsibility for our own actions and our own decisions, it's part of functional individualism. Maybe A.O.C. isn't cut out for the new job, cuz before she's stepped foot near the D.C. oven she's already toast.