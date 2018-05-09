Obama’s legacy just went up in a path of smoke: Sebastian Gorka

Former President Barack Obama can kiss his legacy goodbye, thanks to his rant over President Donald Trump’s decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal, former adviser to President Trump Sebastian Gorka said on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Obama called Trump’s decision “misguided” and a serious mistake, but Gorka said Trump is undoing eight years of policy mistakes.

“Is this an SNL skit? Is his new job writing scripts for bad comedy shows? Undermining our credibility? That was the last eight years,” Gorka told FOX Business’ Charles Payne on “Varney & Co.” on Wednesday. “His whole legacy has just gone up in a path of smoke.”

In Gorka’s opinion, the treaty put America’s safety at risk.

“Obama knew it was a bad deal and he knew he couldn’t even convince the Democrats to sign onto this bogus deal that empowered [the Iranian] regime, that literally puts ‘death to America’ on the nose cones of its rockets,” he said.

Advertisement

The president, he said, has restored American leadership.

“A world without American leadership, as was the case under Obama, was a very dangerous world – the rise of ISIS, Russia invading its neighbors, a retrenched and resurgent China,” he added.