NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa slams leadership, progressives for 'destroying quality of life'

Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa criticized progressive leadership during an appearance on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Monday for "destroying the quality of life" in New York City as the lively destination sees an alarming spike in crime.

CURTIS SLIWA: President Joe Biden said to cities in distress, like New York City, with high crime rates, high gang activity and high gun violence, you could take $350 billion from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that was passed by the House and the Senate and side my president, Joe Biden, and use it specifically to hire police officers. And what did Bill de Blasio, our mayor, listless mayor, detached mayor do? He said no to President Joe Biden not once, but twice. And none of our other local officials stepped up and filled the void and said, yeah, we'll take the money because we desperately need more police officers.

Because without that [police officers] Maria, you cannot have an economic recovery and economic revival if people are afraid to come to work, afraid to visit New York City, afraid as tourists to spend their money here.

How can we say we're a progressive city when we see that the progressives have continually destroyed the city and the quality of life?

