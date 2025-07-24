Nvidia CEO says Trump's AI plan will 'fundamentally change' US' position in years to come

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in an interview Wednesday that the Trump administration's artificial intelligence (AI) plan is poised to boost innovation and AI deployment in the U.S.

Huang was interviewed on Fox News' "Special Report" and told host Bret Baier that, "We're at a transformational time, an inflection point in technology."

"We are reinventing computing for the first time in 60 years," Huang said after President Donald Trump unveiled the White House's AI action plan. "This is a very big deal."

"What the president is announcing today is going to accelerate AI innovation in America," Huang said. "It's going to accelerate AI deployment in America with all of the infrastructure and the energy that he's going to put to bear."

"He's going to enable [the] American tech stack to be proliferated around the world at an incredible rate. I think that those three initiatives are going to fundamentally change the United States position in the years to come," Huang said.

Baier asked Huang about reports related to his efforts to ensure that Nvidia's H20 chip – which was designed to be a less-powerful AI chip sold in the Chinese market while complying with U.S. export controls covering more powerful chips – could be sold in China.

The Biden administration allowed the company's H20 chip to be exported to China, and while the Trump administration temporarily tightened restrictions on their export, Nvidia said those were lifted earlier this month.

"My job is to inform and comply, and I did my best to inform. The important thing to realize is that America wins when the American technology becomes a global standard," Huang said.

"The reason why it was so important to get H20 back into the China market is that… 50% of the world's AI researchers are in China, tens of thousands of AI startups in China," he said. "We want to make sure we have every opportunity to compete in that marketplace and win those developers, and when that happens… when half of the world's AI researchers develop on an American tech stack, as the technology diffuses around the world and proliferates around the world, we become the global standard."

"Just as the world was built on the American dollar, we want the world to be built on this standard," Huang added.

Baier asked Huang about the risk of intellectual property theft in China and the possibility that its H20 chip is copied by a Chinese firm in the near future.

"I have every confidence in the American innovation. Remember that the computer industry is a national asset, it's a national treasure. No industry that I know of can remember that has dominated the world in technology and innovation and leadership more than the computer industry of the United States. We'll take anybody on… and innovate at a rate that nobody has ever seen," he said.

Huang stressed the importance of energy development to the emergence of AI and other new industries.

"Without energy, we will not be a world leader in AI," Huang said. "That was so incredible, the first day of President Trump's administration he made it very clear he is pro-energy and pro-energy growth. Without pro-energy growth, how would we have new industries and new growth opportunities?"