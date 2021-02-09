Republican Senate campaign arm says it raised over $8.3M in January

The Republican Senate campaign arm said it raised more than $8.3 million in January after Democrats took control of the upper chamber, despite concerns that election fraud claims and the Capitol riots might scare off donors.

Most of the money -- $6.8 million of it -- rolled in for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) after the GOP suffered a pair of devastating losses in the Georgia runoff election, rendering control of the now- 50-50 split Senate to Democrats with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote.

By comparison, the NRSC raised $5.5 million in January 2020. The group ended the month with $17.2 million cash on hand, compared to $7.6 million cash on hand two years ago. The group had more than 89,000 donors and an average donation of $32. About 9,000 of the donations were from first-time donors.

After the Capitol breach, 147 Republican lawmakers, including NRSC chairman Sen. Rick Scott, Fla., voted against certifying the election in favor of President Biden, prompting a number of corporations to suspend donations to lawmakers who did so. Walmart, Marriott International, Dow, Airbnb and Morgan Stanley all ceased donations to those who did not vote to certify the election.

The NRSC hasn’t formally filed its January numbers with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) yet. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee hasn’t revealed fundraising figures for January.

Republicans are already gearing up for the 2022 election, when they’ll have a shot at flipping back seats that only recently went blue in Georgia and Arizona. It’ll be a tough battle to flip back the Senate for Republicans, who are defending 20 seats to Democrats’ 14. A number of GOP senators have announced plans to retire that year, ensuring costly primary fights as well.