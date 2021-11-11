Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Varney and Co

Lt Col. North on Pentagon linking climate, China as equal threats: Biden will lead us into ‘catastrophic war’

Pentagon says China and climate change 'equally important' national security threats

close
Lt. Col. Oliver North slams the Biden administration for ranking climate change and China as similar threats and shares his Veterans Day message on 'Varney & Co.' video

Lt Col. North: Biden admin will lead us into ‘catastrophic war’

Lt. Col. Oliver North slams the Biden administration for ranking climate change and China as similar threats and shares his Veterans Day message on 'Varney & Co.'

Lt. Col. Oliver North joined "Varney & Co." Thursday, suggesting that the Biden administration will lead Americans into a "catastrophic war" for ranking the issue of climate change and China as similar threats. 

US NEEDS TO DECOUPLE FROM CHINA NOW: PETER NAVARRO

LT. COL. OLIVER NORTH: I think the communist Chinese are laughing at this point right now in Beijing. Xi Jinping intends to become the leader of the most powerful country on Earth. There's no doubt about that. He's actually said that the party that runs that country, single party, is giving him dictatorship. This is the kind of thinking that they love to hear back in Beijing. In Taiwan, they've got to be shaking right now, in South Korea and Japan. All of them are vulnerable to the communist Chinese, as are we.

To have this story out on Veterans Day is stunning to me because it's that kind of thinking that brought us a thing called Pearl Harbor. You may remember back in the 1930s and early 40s, everybody was thinking it was going to take Japan at least a couple more years before they could attack further east than they already were, and we got Pearl Harbor out of it. This kind of thinking is dangerous. It's this kind of administration that's going to lead us into a catastrophic war. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Lt. Col. Oliver North rips the Biden administration for ranking climate change and China as similar threats and shares his Veterans Day message on 'Varney & Co.' video

Lt. Col. North on Pentagon linking climate, China as equal threats: This thinking brought us Pearl Harbor

Lt. Col. Oliver North rips the Biden administration for ranking climate change and China as similar threats and shares his Veterans Day message on 'Varney & Co.'