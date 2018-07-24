North Korea isn’t disarming, dismantling nuclear capabilities: Gen. Keane

Satellite images indicate that North Korea has begun to dismantle its primary rocket launch site, but Gen. Jack Keane said while it may be a step in the right direction, it may not be the kind of progress the U.S. should be making.

“They are fulfilling something that they promised they would do – good sign,” Keane told FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell on “Mornings with Maria” on Tuesday. “Now, that’s not disarming and dismantling nuclear capability – and that is what we are waiting for.”

This comes as the Trump administration continues to negotiate with North Korea over its nuclear program. President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Singapore last month for a historic summit and signed a document to “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula.

Real progress, Keane said, would include North Korea complying with previous knowledge from U.S. intelligence services.

“The key denominator is: have they given the administration the location and the identity of all of their nuclear and ballistic missile sites?” he said. “If that hasn’t happened yet, then we are not making the kind of progress we should be making.”