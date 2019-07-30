North Carolina billboard mocks 'The Squad'

A new billboard in Murphy, North Carolina, shows four minority congresswomen --- Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley -- with the apocalyptic saying “The 4 Horsemen Cometh.”

Cherokee Guns, a N.C. gun shop, funded the billboard, which shows a red line crossing out the word “Cometh,” changing the phrase to read “The 4 Horsemen are idiots" and later saying, “Signed, the deplorables.”

The gun shop posted on Facebook saying that they will be selling limited edition ‘4 Horsemen’ bumper stickers, later noting that “snowflakes and liberals are not eligible…sorry…”

A lot have reacted online, both with positive and negative comments, including Rep. Ayanna Pressley who told Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C. "to finally do the right thing."

On the other hand, some people seem to have no problem with the billboard.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the billboard targets the same group of women who President Trump told to “return to the ‘crime-infested places from which they came.’”

All four congresswomen are all U.S. citizens and only one of the women emigrated from another country.