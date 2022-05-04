Newt Gingrich rips Biden’s policies: ‘Spiral of inflation keeps going up’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich joined "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday and suggested that the "spiral of inflation keeps going up" due to Biden’s poor policies, arguing the U.S. needs to return to "practical economics" before the President "gives away the American people's future."

NEWT GINGRICH: [There’s] no empathy out of Biden because you're a non-person. Unless you're a hard-line left-winger, you don't exist in his world, and he doesn't care what you're doing…he doesn't mind lying to you about it… Biden is prepared to give away the American people's future on a capricious basis.

…We ought to get back to practical economics, but also you have to expect, whether you're a hospital or a university, if the money's there, you're going to take it…when you take it, you're going to add administrators, you're going to add costs, and the spiral of inflation just keeps going up.

