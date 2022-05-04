Expand / Collapse search
Newt Gingrich rips Biden’s policies: ‘Spiral of inflation keeps going up’

US needs to get back to ‘practical economics,’ former House Speaker stresses

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich joined "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday and suggested that the "spiral of inflation keeps going up" due to Biden’s poor policies, arguing the U.S. needs to return to "practical economics" before the President "gives away the American people's future."

FEDERAL RESERVE EXPECTED TO RAMP UP INFLATION FIGHT WITH SUPER-SIZED RATE HIKE

NEWT GINGRICH: [There’s] no empathy out of Biden because you're a non-person. Unless you're a hard-line left-winger, you don't exist in his world, and he doesn't care what you're doing…he doesn't mind lying to you about it… Biden is prepared to give away the American people's future on a capricious basis.

Newt Gingrich told FOX Business that the U.S. needs to get back to ‘practical economics.’

…We ought to get back to practical economics, but also you have to expect, whether you're a hospital or a university, if the money's there, you're going to take it…when you take it, you're going to add administrators, you're going to add costs, and the spiral of inflation just keeps going up. 

