Newsom vetoes firefighter pay raise months after California's most expensive wildfire

Less than a year after the most expensive and devastating wildfire in state history, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bipartisan bill that sought to raise salaries for California’s state firefighters.

Newsom wrote in a letter on Oct. 3 that he vetoed the bill because it would cost the state too much money and interfere with the normal way employee pay is negotiated.

"While I appreciate the author's intent, this bill would create significant cost pressures for the state and circumvent the collective bargaining process," Newsom wrote.

"Establishing a statutory floor for employees of a single department undermines this process, to the detriment of both the state and other bargaining units," he added.

Newsom's office did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Assembly Bill 1309 proposed the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as CAL FIRE, maintain firefighter pay within 15% of the average compensation for comparable ranks at 20 designated local fire agencies statewide.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, entry-level firefighters earn a starting salary of $54,122. By comparison, the Los Angeles Fire Department lists its starting salary at $85,315.

The bill notes that, in the past decade, California has faced a series of historic wildfires that have claimed more than 100 lives, caused billions of dollars in damage, wiped out entire communities and placed tremendous strain on already overworked firefighters.

CAL FIRE employees have some of the most wide-ranging responsibilities of any firefighting force. Their duties extend beyond battling wildfires to include responding to floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters.

The bill also adds that firefighters work grueling shifts under constant pressure, sometimes remaining on duty for a month straight without a single day off.

The physical dangers are equally severe. Long hours spent at the front lines of massive fires expose firefighters to hazardous conditions and airborne toxins, leading to both immediate injuries and long-term health risks.