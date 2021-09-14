Expand / Collapse search
Newsom recall defense gets business donor boost

Newsom has received support from some big names in business

Caldwell on California recall election: Polls don't vote, people do

Fox News Political Analyst Gianno Caldwell discusses the California recall showdown between Gov. Gavin Newsom and candidate Larry Elder arguing, there's 'a lot on the ballot today' for voters in California.

The effort to fight a recall of California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has raised roughly $83 million, a number that dwarfs the fundraising of the governor's most formidable GOP rival, radio host Larry Elder.

While a major share of Newsom's haul came from groups one might expect – such as the Democratic Party, unions and Planned Parenthood – the governor enjoyed a boost from some big names in the business world who pitched in to keep him in office.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings led the charge with a $3 million contribution, while billionaire investor and major left-wing donor George Soros pitched in a cool $1 million. Priscilla Chan, wife of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, gave another $750,000.

Reed Hastings Netflix

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Netflix) (Getty Images)

Businesses with household names that contributed include Uber, Walgreens, NBC Universal, and Inbev-owned Anheuser-Busch, each of which gave $50,000. Airbnb and Anthem Blue Cross both handed over $100,000 a piece. Warner Bros. wrote a check for $40,000 to help keep Newsom in the governor's mansion, and AT&T kicked in $10,000.

The embattled governor was hit with intense backlash for violating his own strict statewide COVID-19 policies last year, when he was busted attending a large dinner party at renowned Napa Valley eatery The French Laundry. Newsom, who owns wineries and shops, also enjoyed contributions from his industry brethren to fight his recall, with a $250,000 donation from the American Beverage Association of California PAC and another $25,000 from the California Beer & Beverage Distributors State Issues PAC.

Meanwhile, Elder's donations came in at around $13.8 million for his efforts to replace Newsom as deep blue California's governor, and the general recall effort raised around $45 million. Polls for the recall close at 8 p.m.