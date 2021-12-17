Newly constructed Texas border wall will 'cost less' than Trump-era wall, Gov. Abbott says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R., joined "Varney & Co." Friday to discuss the state’s attempt to curb mass immigration by debuting the border wall construction that will cost less than the Trump administration’s efforts.

GOV. GREG ABBOTT: Texas Legislature really took a strong stand to make sure that the state was going to have enough money to build a wall, but at the same time, make sure that we have the National Guard on the border in Texas, Department of Public Safety on the border, and that we are working to both secure the border immediately, while at the same time on the long term process build the wall.

Three billion dollars of Texas taxpayer money has been devoted to this cause of Texas securing the border, and so we have a lot of money available to us to continue to build the wall. And Stuart, I'll add this, for Texas [this] is going to cost less than it did for the Trump administration for one reason. And that's because in Texas, unlike the Trump administration, we're not having to devote money to acquire the land …The state of Texas owns [land] on the border itself.

Secondly, there are property owners of massive acreage on the border who are fed up with Biden's open border policies, and they are donating their land to Texas for us to be able to use that land for free to build a wall on their property.

