New York AG's resignation was 'bubbling below the surface': Judge Nap

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s unexpected resignation points to some shady business, according to Judge Andrew Napolitano.

“It must have been bubbling below the surface and the governor and the political class must have known about it and the press didn’t get their hands on it until last night,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”

“I have not seen a resignation on the basis of just allegations this fast in recent years - I can’t even think of one this quickly,” the Fox News senior judicial analyst added.

Schneiderman, who touted himself as a defender of women’s rights and the face of the #MeToo movement, resigned from office after four women accused him of physical violence during intimate encounters.

While he believes the scandal will ultimately end with a plea deal, Schneiderman faces “a lot of jail time” if he is unable persuade a jury that the allegations were consensual.

“It will be he said versus for she said if there’s actually a trial,” he added.