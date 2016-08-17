New Trump Campaign Manager Says to Expect More 'True' Donald

On day one of her newly appointed role, Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said voters can expect to see more of the “Donald Trump you’ve seen these last couple of days.”

Continue Reading Below

“He gets up to the teleprompter, he delivers remarks but he ad-libs in between. He makes himself available to the local media, the national media, and he also gets with the people – that’s his oxygen,” Conway told Charles Payne on FOX Business Network’s Cavuto: Coast to Coast.

She also discussed what else to expect from the campaign trail going forward.

“You’re going to see him… very much focus on about five to seven to eight swing states immediately. Watch for our ads this weekend. Our first ad-buys will go up this weekend… in addition to where we are beefing up our ground game, our data operation, candidate appearances by Mr. Trump and Governor Pence,” she said.

Conway, who was promoted to Trump campaign manager early Wednesday will work in tandem with newly appointed campaign CEO Steve Bannon and campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Advertisement

“People want you to be true to yourself. I think that’s part of what Donald Trump’s big magic has been over the last 14 months… Which is, hey I’m not a politician, I’m not an elitist, I’m not in the establishment that’s a very corrupt system that benefits the insiders,” she said.