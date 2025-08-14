New report reveals Mamdani lapping rivals in battle for campaign donations from this key industry

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani isn't just the polling frontrunner in this year's race for mayor of the nation's most populous city.

The Democratic Party mayoral nominee in New York City is also the overwhelming leader when it comes to donations from high-tech workers.

According to New York City campaign finance data reviewed and first reported by the New York Post, 260 rank-and-file Google employees donated nearly $40,500 to Mamdani’s campaign through July 11.

Mamdani received more contributions from Google employees than workers at any other company.

Seventy-eight Meta workers chipped in more than $10,500 for Mamdani, ranking seventh on the list, followed by 98 Amazon employees, who donated nearly $9,000.

"Campaign funds also flowed in from employees at New York City mainstays like tech and media firm Bloomberg ($8,816), Spotify ($7,415), Block ($6,265), Squarespace ($3,957) and MongoDB ($3,900)," the New York Post reported as it reviewed the data.

Mamdani's contributions from tech workers far outpaced his rivals in the mayoral campaign.

Former New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who's running as an independent in the general election after coming in a distant second in June's Democratic mayoral primary, received contributions from 17 Google, Meta and Amazon employees, totaling $6,000.

And incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who skipped the Democratic Party primary and is running as an independent, landed donations from just seven Google, Meta and Amazon employees, totaling less than $4,000.

Overall, Mamdani hauled in $816,014 from 10,500 donors from June 25 through July 11, with over $350,000 of the fundraising coming from donors outside of New York City.

The 33-year-old, Ugandan-born, state lawmaker from Queens shocked the political world in June by topping Cuomo and nine other candidates to capture the Democratic primary and take a big step towards becoming New York City's first Muslim and first millennial mayor.

Mamdani surged to a primary victory thanks to an energetic campaign that put a major focus on affordability and New York City's high cost of living. It was fueled by a grassroots army of supporters and backing from top national progressive champions, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Mamdani made smart use of social media platforms, including TikTok, as he engaged low-propensity voters. He proposed eliminating fares to ride New York City's vast bus system, making CUNY (City University of New York) "tuition-free," freezing rents on municipal housing, offering "free childcare" for children up to age 5 and setting up government-run grocery stores.

To pay for his pricey proposals, Mamdani is proposing a tax on millionaires living in New York City. And that's a major concern to business leaders, some of whom fear a Mamdani victory in November's general election will spark an exodus of wealthy New Yorkers.

Nearly every recent poll in the New York City mayoral race indicates that Mamdani holds a healthy double-digit lead over Cuomo and the rest of the field.

Mamdani stood at 37% support in the most recent survey, a small-sample Siena Research Institute poll conducted Aug. 4-7, with Cuomo at 23%.

Guardian Angels co-founder Curtis Sliwa, who for a second straight election is the Republican mayoral nominee, grabbed 12% support, with Adams at 7%.