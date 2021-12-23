Madison Alworth currently serves as an FBN correspondent based in New York City. She joined the network in September 2021.

Beginning in 2018, Alworth worked as a reporter and anchor for WTSP in Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida, covering the COVID-19 pandemic, race relations in the United States and breaking business news of the day. Prior to her role at WTSP, Alworth served as a producer and on-air reporter for the live-streaming financial news network, Cheddar News, writing and delivering on-air news hits covering the day’s trending topics.

Previously, Alworth served as an associate producer for NBC during which she produced content for The Today Show, including the 2016 New York Presidential Primary and women in business segments.

A graduate of Yale University, Alworth began her broadcasting career as a production assistant intern for FOX News Channel’s Your World with Neil Cavuto.