China

New ‘frightening’ threat emerging from hybrid of state, private powers, ‘Woke, Inc.’ author warns

Tech companies are engaging in 'idea fixing' in coordination with China's government, Vivek Ramaswamy argues

Strive Founder and Executive Chairman Vivek Ramaswamy joins 'Varney & Co.' to discuss national security concerns surrounding TikTok, Apple's coordination with the Chinese Communist Party, and Elon Musk being targeted by White House. video

TikTok a 'Trojan Horse' for data collection: Vivek Ramaswamy

Strive Founder and Executive Chairman Vivek Ramaswamy joins 'Varney & Co.' to discuss national security concerns surrounding TikTok, Apple's coordination with the Chinese Communist Party, and Elon Musk being targeted by White House.

Following Apple's curious involvement in the China protests, Strive founder and Executive Chairman Vivek Ramaswamy sounded the alarm on the tech industry's growing "antitrust problem," and the damage a fusion of state and private powers could swiftly evoke. 

"[Apple is] against free speech for Chinese protesters in China, and they're against free speech for everyday citizens here in the United States," Ramaswamy explained on "Varney & Co.," Wednesday. "You have Google. That's another choice that by large measure is likely to do the exact same thing. In fact, both companies act in exactly the same manner."

Apple's collusion in the ongoing protests occurring throughout China have caused many to question the integrity of the company, and whether the tech giant is in support of the suppression of free speech. 

APPLE CEO TIM COOK FLIES TO MEET GOP LAWMAKERS AMID STANDOFF WITH ELON MUSK'S TWITTER

Mary Kissel, former senior advisor to State Secretary Mike Pompeo, discusses the ongoing protests in China and the role corporate America is playing in the expansion of the Chinese government. video

Why Apple's Board of Directors should be looked at closely amid China protests: Mary Kissel

Mary Kissel, former senior advisor to State Secretary Mike Pompeo, discusses the ongoing protests in China and the role corporate America is playing in the expansion of the Chinese government.

"It is not an antitrust problem of price, extortion, or a pricing cartel. It is a cartel of ideas. It is an ideological cartel engaged in idea fixing. Both here in the United States, increasingly in coordination with the U.S. government, but also in coordination with the Chinese government," Ramaswamy said to FOX Business' Ashley Webster.

An additional tech company that has grown to become a major national security concern is the Chinese-owned app, TikTok. Apprehensions over the app have heightened so much so that the Governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem recently decided to ban state agencies from using it on their government phones. 

SOUTH DAKOTA GOV. NOEM BANS TIKTOK FOR STATE AGENCIES, SAYS APP 'INTELLIGENCE GATHERING' OPERATION

Hudson Institute director of Chinese strategy Michael Pillsbury weighs in on the threat of China on 'Kudlow.' video

It will take legislation to restrict TikTok: Pillsbury

Hudson Institute director of Chinese strategy Michael Pillsbury weighs in on the threat of China on 'Kudlow.'

"TikTok is a national security concern because it is a Trojan Horse for data collection in the United States. And actually, one of the most remarkable things is that the version of TikTok that exists in China actually promotes math and engineering, not the kind of sexualized content that it promotes among youth here in the United States today. That's designed to be addictive for a reason because it's a data collection mechanism," Ramaswamy continued. 

Ramaswamy went on to say he thinks the issue is much bigger than South Dakota. 

Vivek Ramaswamy weighed in on Apples involvement with the Chinese goverment amid protests on ‘Varney & Co.'  (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"As much as I think highly of Kristi Noem and what she does in South Dakota, this is not a South Dakota issue. This is a national issue. And I do not say this lightly, but I think that when it comes to a national security question, like the one posed by TikTok's data collection practices for the [Chinese Communist Party,] I think there's a reasonable conversation about whether that kind of platform ought to be banned," he concluded.

