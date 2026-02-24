Florida lawmakers fast-track property tax elimination plan for primary homeowners across the state

A major reprieve from Florida’s property taxes may be coming much sooner than residents, lawmakers and real estate experts previously thought.

Last week, the state’s House advanced an amended HJR 203 bill that would effectively turn off the tax switch for homesteaded properties starting Jan. 1, 2027.

"Florida’s success has been built on smart fiscal policy, economic opportunity and a very clear identity. Major tax reform should strengthen those pillars, not complicate them," OneWorld Properties President and CEO Peggy Olin told Fox News Digital.

"From where I sit," she continued, "working with buyers across the country and around the world, confidence in the state’s long-term stability matters just as much as any short-term savings. If Florida can deliver meaningful relief while maintaining strong infrastructure and services, it will continue to lead. And based on what I’ve seen over the past 25 years, when Florida gets the balance right, growth follows."

FLORIDA CHAMBER C.E.O. SAYS HIGH-TAX STATES ARE IN A ‘DEATH SPIRAL’ AS $4M-AN-HOUR WEALTH MIGRATION ACCELERATES

Backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the bill — originally proposed in October — works toward the state’s long-discussed "zero tax" goal. The language of HJR 203 explains how homesteaded properties would stop paying city and county property taxes entirely but could still pay roughly 35% to 50% of their total bill in school taxes. So even though property tax bills won’t go to zero, they could be cut in half or more.

The newly passed amendment removed a 10-year phased-in plan and instead offers a fast-track timeline for homeowners to see maximum savings in their first tax bill of 2027 if 60% of voters approve it on the 2026 midterm ballot.

"I’m generally supportive of thoughtful tax relief, as it’s part of what has made Florida such a powerful growth story over the past decade," Olin argued. "Homestead protections are core to the state’s identity, and giving full-time residents breathing room is always appealing."

"Infrastructure, public safety and services don’t disappear just because a revenue line does. The intention is strong to protect homeowners, but the execution has to be disciplined," she expanded. "Florida’s competitive edge isn’t just low taxes; it’s quality of life. We have to preserve both."

State economists have warned that the plan could dig a $14.8 billion hole annually for local governments, and critics worry that if cities lose billions in tax revenue, police officers or fire stations could lose staff.

However, a provision in the bill offers a public safety guarantee that cities would be legally required to fund police departments at 2024-2025 funding levels even if they have no money coming in from homeowners.

"Cities are very creative when it comes to revenue. A gap of that size rarely goes unaddressed," Olin reacted. "In reality, if funding disappears in one area, it often reappears somewhere else, whether through fees, assessments, utilities or broader consumption taxes. So the question becomes whether homeowners see true net relief or simply a restructuring of costs."

Olin also responded to whether eliminating taxes will cause home prices to spike if buyers can afford larger mortgages, and whether there is a risk that this tax cut actually makes it harder for the next generation of Floridians to buy a home.

"Real estate markets are efficient. If buyers suddenly have more purchasing power, prices can adjust, especially in supply-constrained areas like South Florida. But in my experience, property values here are driven far more by migration trends, global capital and limited inventory than by a single tax adjustment," she said.

"Buyers aren’t moving to Florida solely because of property taxes. They’re coming for lifestyle, economic opportunity and overall tax predictability. That said, affordability at the entry level is already delicate. If relief simply gets absorbed into higher prices, first-time buyers could feel pressure," Olin pointed out, "which means the larger conversation isn’t just tax policy. It’s supply, smart development and creating attainable housing options."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

When it comes to who might benefit most from HJR 203, Olin offered a bullish outlook for high-net-worth, luxury Florida homeowners and impactful change for median buyers.

"In pure dollar terms, higher-value homeowners see larger savings because property taxes scale with property value. However, the emotional impact may be greatest for retirees and middle-class families on stable or fixed incomes. For someone who purchased years ago and has seen their assessed value climb, relief can feel meaningful — even if it’s not the largest dollar amount in the market."