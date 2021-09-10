Nebraska governor slams Biden's vaccine mandate, threatens legal action

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts threatened legal action against President Biden over the vaccine mandate, which requires all federal workers and contractors that do business with the federal government to be vaccinated against COVID-19 . Gov. Ricketts argued this could economically hurt Americans and their businesses on "Varney & Co." Friday.

PETE RICKETTS: We will be using all the tools we can to stop this coercive overreach of federal power.

I've had businesses call me, I've had workers call me and tell me how much of a burden this is going to be for them and what the impact's going to be on small business in particular. And just for workers who are saying, 'Hey, this is something that I want to make a personal health choice about. I don't want the federal government mandating this from me.'

So it is something we're going to be looking to see that absolutely everything we can do is going to be on the table to push back against this.

