National Republicans transferring big bucks to congressional committees

EXCLUSIVE – The Republican National Committee (RNC), aiming to win back majorities in the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, is giving the GOP’s congressional reelection arms some major fundraising infusions.

This week the RNC transferred $5 million to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Fox News was first to report on Tuesday. The move by the RNC follows a $5 million transfer earlier this month to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

HOUSE RE-ELECTION ARM POSTS RECORD APRIL FUNDRAISING HAUL

The Senate is currently split 50-50 between the two major parties, but the Democrats hold a razor-thin majority thanks to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris through her constitutional role as president of the Senate. The GOP needs just a one-seat pickup in next year’s midterms to regain the majority in the 100-member chamber they lost in the 2020 election cycle.

It's a similar story in the 435-member House, where the Democrats hold their smallest majority since World War II. Republicans need a net gain of just five seats to win back the majority in the House, which they lost in the 2018 midterms.

While the national party committees routinely transfer funds to their party’s House and Senate reelection arms, those transfers usually take place later in election cycles.

The RNC says that the combined $10 million is more than they've ever transferred to the House and Senate committees in an off-election year.

"This early investment is a testament to the strong partnership between the RNC, NRCC and NRSC and a stand against the compounding failures of the Biden administration and national Democrats," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News in a statement.

"With crises at our borders, in our neighborhoods and abroad, Americans are rejecting Biden and Democrats’ failed policies and turning toward Republicans’ America-first agenda," McDaniel charged. "The RNC, NRCC and NRSC are unified in our efforts to take back the House and Senate in 2022 and to get Congress back to work for the American people."