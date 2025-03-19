Musk, White House diss Walz's 2024 election loss after Dem gov takes aim at Tesla stock

Tesla CEO Elon Musk clapped back at Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., after the former Democratic vice presidential candidate joked that he regularly checks Tesla stock, which was down 41.4% year-to-date as of March amid a string of vandalism against the billionaire's company.

"On the iPhone, they've got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day," Walz said, referencing the business' stock slump as he held up his iPhone during a Wisconsin town hall titled, "The People vs Musk," on Tuesday.

Walz, who called Musk an "un-elected, South African, nepo-baby" during the event, also encouraged Tesla owners to remove the logo on their car with "dental floss."

Musk, however, turned the tables on the Democratic governor with a diss about his 2024 election loss.

"Sometimes when I need a little boost, I look at the @JDVance portrait in the White House and thank the Lord," Musk wrote in response to Walz's post on X.

The White House joined in on hitting back at Walz's comment regarding the billionaire's company.

"When we need a little boost during the day at the White House, we walk around the corner from our office and admire these beautiful portraits," Trump's Rapid Response team wrote in a social media post.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in response to a video of the town hall, called Walz a "small, petty, vindictive, evil bastard" that "represents today’s Democrats well."

"Democrats are CHEERING for American companies to fail. Disgusting behavior," the House Judiciary Committee wrote.

Walz's comments come amid a series of vandalism against Tesla vehicles and facilities across the country, most recently in Las Vegas, where an FBI investigation was launched after several of the electric vehicles were set on fire.

The crime is under investigation by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who said Tuesday that the attacks are "nothing short of domestic terrorism" and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) "has already charged several perpetrators."

Fox News Digital reached out to Walz for comment but did not immediately receive a response.