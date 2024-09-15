Musk responds to second attempted Trump assassination

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk weighed in on the second attempted assassination of former President Trump on Sunday, pointing out that nobody seems to be trying to kill the nation's two top Democrats.

Trump was playing a round of golf at his club in West Palm Beach, Florida when the U.S. Secret Service opened fire on Ryan Wesley Routh, who was armed with a rifle less than 500 yards away, according to authorities.

Routh fled the scene in a black Nissan, but was quickly apprehended. Meanwhile, Trump was swarmed by Secret Service agents, who rushed him to cover in the clubhouse of his course.

The event, the second assassination bid on Trump in just two months, sparked all sorts of reactions on social media, including one person who wrote, "Why [do] they want to kill Donald Trump?"

Musk saw the post on X by DogeDesigner and responded.

"And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala," the social media platform owner wrote.

Musk also responded to a post from House Speaker Mike Johnson, who wrote, "Kelly and I are departing Mar-a-Lago, where we just spent a few hours with President Trump and are thanking God for protecting him today – once again. No leader in American history has endured more attacks and remained so strong and resilient. He is unstoppable."

Musk kept his response short: "Indeed."

The CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, among other companies, has been a supporter of Trump’s and endorsed the former president in July following the first assassination attempt.

On July 13, Thomas Matthew Crooks fired off eight rounds from a building nearly 150 yards from the stage in Butler, Pa., where Trump was holding a rally. A bullet grazed the former president’s right ear.

Earlier this month, Trump said he endorsed Musk’s plan for a government efficiency commission and would appoint the entrepreneur to lead the panel if the Republican nominee wins the presidential election.

Musk said he looks forward to serving America if the opportunity arises.

FOX Business' Eric Revel contributed to this report.