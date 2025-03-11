Musk announces Tesla will double vehicle output in US within next 2 years: 'Act of faith in America'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that Tesla will double its vehicle output in the United States within the next two years.

He called it "an act of faith in America" and said he was making the commitment because of "the great policies of President Trump and his administration."

The billionaire tech mogul made the announcement alongside President Donald Trump at the White House.

Trump said earlier Tuesday in a post on Truth Social that he'd purchase a new Tesla vehicle as protests against Musk continue nationwide.

TRUMP SAYS HE WILL BUY A TESLA TO SUPPORT ELON MUSK AND HIS ‘BABY’

Several Tesla vehicles were parked just outside the White House on Tuesday. The different models, including a Cybertruck, were noticeably red, white and blue.

Tesla stock rebounded on Tuesday, rising over 5% a day after the stock dropped more than 15% amid soft demand for EVs, while critics have also taken issue with Musk's political involvement.

Musk was a prominent backer of Trump's presidential campaign and proposed creating the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he is leading in its efforts to cut what the administration views as fraud, waste and abuse in the federal budget.

TESLA SHARES SLIDE AMID MARKET SELL-OFF ON RECESSION WORRIES, TARIFF UNCERTAINTY

The billionaire's political involvement has prompted pushback from protesters who have held demonstrations and, in some cases, vandalized Tesla vehicles, charging stations and dealerships.

Last Thursday, the AP reported that a Tesla dealership in Oregon near Portland was targeted with gunshots, damaging multiple cars and shattering windows. A man was also recently arrested after Molotov cocktails were thrown at a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon, the Statesman-Journal reported.

Several Tesla charging stations have also been set on fire in Massachusetts. Brookline police recently arrested a Boston man caught on video allegedly tagging Tesla vehicles with Musk decals and sharing the footage on X.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 230.58 +8.43 +3.79%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last week, federal prosecutors in Colorado charged 42-year-old Lucy Grace Nelson, also known as Justin Thomas Nelson, after police found a number of explosives and concerning messages at a Colorado Tesla dealership.

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.