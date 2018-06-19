Mueller needs to be investigated for hiring FBI agent Peter Strzok: Rudy Giuliani

Special counsel Robert Mueller, who’s leading the investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election on behalf of the Trump campaign, needs to be questioned under oath for his hiring of partisan FBI agents, according to the president’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

“The investigators need to be investigated,” Giuliani said on Tuesday during an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

Mueller, a registered Republican, has come under fire for hiring FBI official Peter Strzok, whose politically charged texts were uncovered by the Justice Department inspector general report. Strzok called Trump an “idiot” and wrote that they “can’t take the risk” of a Trump victory.

Although the FBI removed Strzok, a former deputy to the assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI, from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election, Strzok was, at one point, instrumental. He interviewed former national security advisor Michael Flynn, and during the presidential campaign, interviewed several Hillary Clinton staffers, including Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills, and Clinton about her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

In a letter made public Sunday, Strzok indicated that he was willing to testify without an immunity deal before Congress, as first reported by The Washington Post.

But Giuliani lambasted Mueller not only for hiring Strzok, but for some of his actions since he undertook the investigation, including indicting Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman. Manafort pled not guilty to a vast money laundering conspiracy and fraud charges. Manafort will await his trial from jail, after he was accused by the Mueller team of witness tampering.

“I think somebody needs to question Mueller under oath as to why he hired these people,” Giuliani said. “And then why did you do some of the things you did? What are you doing indicting Manafort for a 2005 action? Isn’t that a witch hunt?”