Mueller investigation by the numbers: 675 days, 500 witnesses

After nearly two years of investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the results of special counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited report will be made public on Thursday morning to Congress and the general public.

Continue Reading Below

While Attorney General William Barr released a summary last month of the report, which he said found no evidence of collusion, still uncertain is what the final report will say.

Barr’s letter, however, also shed light on the mass undertaking by Mueller and his team.

Here’s a look at the sprawling two-year-long Mueller investigation and report by the numbers:

Time: 22 months (or 675 days). The Justice Department appointed Mueller on May 17, 2017. The investigation ended on March 22, 2019.

Advertisement

Length: 400 pages

Indictments: Mueller ultimately indicted, convicted or got guilty pleas from 34 people and three companies.

Team: Mueller employed 19 lawyers, who were assisted by a team of about 40 FBI agents, intelligence analysts, forensic accountants and other professional staff.

The investigation: The Mueller team issued more than 2,800 subpoenas and executed close to 500 search warrants.

The team also obtained more than 230 orders for communication records, issued 50 orders authorizing use of pen registers and made 13 requests to foreign governments for evidence. The special counsel interviewed approximately 500 witnesses, according to a letter sent to Congress by Barr.

Cost: The total cost of the investigation is still unknown.

But so far, Mueller’s office has released three expenditures statements. Direct and indirect costs totaled $25.2 million through Sept. 30, 2018, from the start of the investigation (May 17, 2017). Although Mueller turned in a proposed budget to the Department of Justice in July 2017, officials declined to make it public, instead committing to releasing reports of the team’s expenditures every six months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP