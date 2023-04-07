Mother of slain NYC veteran torches DA for wasting taxpayer dollars on Trump: 'People are starting to wake up'

Madeline Brame, whose son was tragically stabbed in New York City, torched Manhattan's District Attorney Alvin Bragg for allocating taxpayer dollars to Trump's indictment while crime runs rampant.

During an appearance on "The Evening Edit," Thursday, Brame recognized former President Trump for "standing in the way" of Democrats' twisted agenda, arguing that the left is attempting to "self-decimate" Black communities through their soft-on-crime policies.

"Trump actually stands in the way of everything that they're trying to do. And I like to focus exclusively on the Black and Brown community. Trump is standing in the way of them, allowing my community to self-decimate and kill ourselves through crime, through murder," Brame explained to host Liz MacDonald.

Sgt. Hason Correa – Brame's son – was a U.S. Army veteran and a married father of three. He was brutally stabbed in Harlem, New York, in 2018 by two brothers, their sister, and a fourth man. His killer was convicted and sentenced to 20 years to life in prison, but Brame has criticized Bragg for offering plea deals to two other defendants.

Since 2018, Brame has relentlessly blasted Bragg, warning that the Democratic Party's "agenda" is to advance themselves "politically."

"Trump will be the one to stand between the self-decimation of our community" - Madeline Brame

"They have an agenda, right? And it's to advance themselves politically and put all these crazy ideologies and theories that have never been put into play before and try them out in a city like New York. And it's not going to work because now the people are starting to wake up, all right. And the people are starting to push back," she argued, Thursday evening.

"I encourage all my brothers and sisters, especially in the Black community, to start educating yourself on who these candidates are that you continue to give your vote to generation after generation after generation and getting nothing in return for your vote," she stressed.

"You know, we may not love Trump, all right. But Trump will be the one to stand between the self-decimation of our community," Brame continued.

During Thursday's edition of "The Evening Edit," New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew weighed in on the violent crime wave in New York, arguing that Democrats' weak policies have strategically contributed to the "purposeful destruction of the city."

"It's what we're doing to our United States of America at so many levels with these super left-wing prosecutors. I don't care what race, what color, what creed you are. You deserve safety. And we can have that safety," the New Jersey representative argued.

"The real answer here is none of these things are complicated. When you have a real bad person that commits a bad, violent crime, you put them in jail sometimes for life, sometimes for a very long time. But you don't let them right back out. This is a tragedy what happened. We've got to stop doing it," he concluded.

