Most US civilian firearms exports halted for 90 days: Commerce Department

The US Department of Commerce cited national security concerns for the temporary freeze

The United States has halted the export of most civilian firearm exports for the next 90 days, the U.S. Department of Commerce said late Friday. 

Citing national security reasons, the Commerce Department said the U.S. will largely stop issuing civilian export licenses and will assess the "risk of firearms being diverted to entities or activities that promote regional instability, violate human rights, or fuel criminal activities." 

The ban doesn’t cover around 40 countries, including Israel and Ukraine, that have a separate export agreement for firearms. 

SMITH & WESSON OFFICIALLY MOVES HEADQUARTERS OUT OF BLUE STATE TO TENNESSEE 

handguns on sale

The U.S. has halted firearm exports temporarily.  (Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images/File)

Global government clients must describe who will end up with the firearms and the department will return "without action" any government applications not explicitly named. 

All civilian license applications will be "held without action." 

U.S. firearms companies like Sturm Ruger & Co., Vista Outdoor and Smith & Wesson Brands could be affected by the halt, Reuters reported. 