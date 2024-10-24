Missouri AG launching investigation into Google for alleged suppression of conservative speech

EXCLUSIVE: Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Thursday announced an investigation into Google for allegedly suppressing conservative speech during the election cycle.

FOX Business has learned the Republican attorney general plans to subpoena the California-based tech giant to investigate its algorithms and how conservative speech is deemphasized by showing up on later pages.

Bailey has alleged Google is "waging a war on the Democratic process."

"We have reason to believe that Google is manipulating their search results to deemphasize information about the Trump campaign prior to Election Day," Bailey said in an exclusive statement to FOX Business. "I will not allow Google to interfere in the most consequential election in our nation’s history."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOG ALPHABET INC. 164.53 +0.05 +0.03% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 162.72 -0.06 -0.04%

FOX Business has reached out to Google for a response.

It is not the first time investigations have targeted Google for alleged manipulation of its search engine.

In July, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., announced an investigation into Google after a key feature on its website omitted results for users looking for information on the failed assassin of former President Trump.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.