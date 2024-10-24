Expand / Collapse search
Missouri AG launching investigation into Google for alleged suppression of conservative speech

AG Andrew Bailey says the upcoming presidential election is 'the most consequential in our nation's history'

EXCLUSIVE: Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Thursday announced an investigation into Google for allegedly suppressing conservative speech during the election cycle. 

FOX Business has learned the Republican attorney general plans to subpoena the California-based tech giant to investigate its algorithms and how conservative speech is deemphasized by showing up on later pages. 

Bailey has alleged Google is "waging a war on the Democratic process." 

AG Andrew Bailey

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey arrives to testify during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on "Havoc in the Heartland: How Secretary Mayorkas' Failed Leadership Has Impacted the States" Jan. 10, 2024. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images / Getty Images)

DOJ CONSIDERS GOOGLE BREAKUP AFTER INTERNET SEARCH MONOPOLY RULING

"We have reason to believe that Google is manipulating their search results to deemphasize information about the Trump campaign prior to Election Day," Bailey said in an exclusive statement to FOX Business. "I will not allow Google to interfere in the most consequential election in our nation’s history."

FOX Business has reached out to Google for a response. 

Google Logo

The Google logo at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas Jan. 10, 2024. (Reuters/Steve Marcus/File Photo/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

It is not the first time investigations have targeted Google for alleged manipulation of its search engine. 

In July, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., announced an investigation into Google after a key feature on its website omitted results for users looking for information on the failed assassin of former President Trump. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 