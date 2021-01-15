Minnesota hospital flags potentially defective N95 respirator masks: Report

A hospital center in Minnesota has encountered potential problems with some N95 respirator masks needed to protect both workers and patients and has reportedly taken the issue up with the state.

A nurse at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis told the facility that her N95 respirator mask did not properly fit, according to a report from local Fox 9 KMSP.

The center removed some masks from circulation and contacted the state to follow-up.

Spokespeople for the Hennepin County Medical Center and the Minnesota Department of Health did not return FOX Business’ requests for comment.

In a statement to the Fox affiliate, a spokesperson for Hennepin County Medical Center said a review of the situation was ongoing

“We remain vigilant in light of those who are trying to use the pandemic to take advantage of health care systems,” the spokesperson said. “We don’t know if that was the case here, but the safety of our patients and staff remains our top priority.”

The outlet said it was not immediately clear who manufactured the potentially defective face coverings or how many had been in use by the center’s staffers.

On Friday, Minnesota reported 1,640 new confirmed cases of the virus, according to data from the state. Cumulatively, the state has recorded 443,562 positive coronavirus cases.

