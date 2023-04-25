Mike Pence torches Biden’s ‘record of failure’ ahead of president’s 2024 campaign

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, on Tuesday, called out the Biden administration's "record of failure" and acknowledged Americans' concerns surrounding the president's 2024 bid following his announcement that he will seek a second term.

"Whoever is the standard-bearer in the Republican Party, I welcome the opportunity to contrast our record, our policies built on economic freedom with the record of failure of the Biden administration in 2024," Pence said on "Varney & Co." Tuesday morning.

The Biden-Harris White House released a video titled "Freedom," which echoed his 2020 campaign message of battling for the "soul of our nation," uniting the country, and supporting the middle class, his campaign said. The video opens with footage of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol protest.

"Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important. Nothing more sacred," Biden, 80, said in the video. "That’s been the work of my first term: To fight for our Democracy. This shouldn’t be a red or blue issue."

He added: "This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election. Because I know America. I know we are good and decent people. And I know we are still a country that believes in honesty and respect, and treating each other with dignity. That we’re a nation where we give hate no safe harbor. And we believe that everyone is equal and that everyone should be given a fair shot to succeed in this country."

Pence reacted to the announcement claiming "it’s a free country," and Biden can certainly run again if he wants.

"The record of the Biden administration has been a disaster for the American people at home and abroad," Pence criticized. "Joe Biden has literally weakened this country on the world stage. His economic policies have created hardship for working families."

The announcement comes four years to the day that Biden announced his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election, which he eventually won over former President Donald Trump and his VP nominee, Pence.

Though shutting down any speculation the former vice president would consider a 2024 bid, Pence expressed his understanding with those Americans who feel President Biden has enacted "failed policies."

"While I have nothing to announce on your show today," Pence told host Stuart Varney, "I think it's early in the Republican nominating process. People look at the record of the Trump administration, a record that rebuilt our military, revived our economy, secured our border, saw conservatives appointed to our courts."

Biden and Harris remain immensely unpopular, with Biden's approval ratings in the low 40s in most polls.

His job performance rating currently stands at 44% approve vs. 56% disapprove, according to the latest Fox News national survey.

Biden’s entry into the 2024 contest comes as several Republicans have already joined the running, including Biden’s 2020 opponent Donald Trump, Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy and others.

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.