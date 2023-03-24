Pence mulling 2024 presidential run: Americans ready to 'get back to the policies' of Trump-Pence admin

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence hasn't ruled himself out as a 2024 presidential candidate, he told Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" Friday.

"With regard to me and my family, I tell you, we continue to give prayerful consideration to entering the national race, we’re getting a lot of encouragement around the country," Pence said.

Pence's bid would mean America's 45th VP becomes a contender against his most recent boss, former President Donald Trump. Trump announced in November that he will seek the 2024 Republican nomination after having lost his bid for re-election to Joe Biden in 2020.

"I honestly believe the American people are ready for change," the former vice president said, "and they’re ready to get back to the policies that we advanced in the Trump-Pence administration."

"I really do believe the country’s in a lot of trouble," Pence added, "and now more than ever, all of us need to reflect very deeply on what we can do individually and what we can do collectively to put America back on the right path."

