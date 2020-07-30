Mike Pence involved in campaign bus accident in Pennsylvania

Vice President Mike Pence was involved in a minor vehicle collision Thursday morning while stumping through western Pennsylvania — shortly followed by a second campaign caravan crash.

With Pence aboard, the Trump 2020 campaign bus collided with a dump truck around 11 a.m. in Allegheny County, according to journalists in the accompanying press pool.

Following the minor fender-bender, the 61-year-old veep resumed the journey in a limo in the motorcade — only for a pair of motorcycles in the security detail to go down just after 11:15 a.m.

An ambulance was spotted on the scene of the second accident, but it appeared the riders were only undergoing a precautionary evaluation.

