Blackstone's Schwarzman: Europe's slow-growth environment offers many 'opportunities'

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman said Wednesday there are real estate opportunities in Europe despite a slow-growth environment.

“Europe actually is very slow-growing," Schwarzman told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. "You can see the central banks sort of struggling with 'which way do we go' ... 'how do we create growth?' But because people are quite negative on Europe, we find there are a lot of opportunities because what we do is when we buy things we don't leave them the way they are. We always try to improve them, make them better.”

Blackstone recently added new properties in Germany and the Netherlands with the purchase of a Canadian real estate trust, in $4.7 billion deal.

Schwarzman believes the deal will be successful.

