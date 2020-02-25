Mike Bloomberg ready for South Carolina debate: Doug Schoen

Democrats torched Mike Bloomberg during his first nationally televised presidential debate in Las Vegas, but the billionaire is nothing short of prepared for South Carolina.

Continue Reading Below

Before Vegas, it had been 12 years since Bloomberg had been under a microscope on a debate stage, but the former New York City mayor has been training hard in Orlando, Florida, for the next war of words, according to his longtime pollster Doug Schoen.

SKEPTICS OF BLOOMBERG'S UNION PRAISE POINT TO HIS PAST COMMENTS

“I think you'll see a better, a certainly more spirited… Mike Bloomberg,” Schoen told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday ahead of the debate.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bloomberg, who is worth an estimated $64.2 billion, according to Forbes, spent months tossing wads of cash into ads to boost his stature in the Democratic presidential race and earn himself a spot on the Las Vegas stage. However, it wasn’t enough to fend off Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who seized the opportunity to take advantage of Bloomberg’s inexperience.

Even so, Schoen said despite the difficult format and debate sabbatical, maybe Democrats will focus on the issues and talk about the frontrunner Sanders.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS