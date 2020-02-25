Expand / Collapse search
Mike Bloomberg

Mike Bloomberg ready for South Carolina debate: Doug Schoen

The former New York City mayor has been training hard in Orlando for the debate stage, according to Bloomberg pollster Doug Schoen

By FOXBusiness
Bloomberg pollster Doug Schoen discusses Mike Bloomberg's Democratic debate performance and how the former mayor of New York City is preparing for the next one.

Bloomberg ready for next debate: Doug Schoen

Bloomberg pollster Doug Schoen discusses Mike Bloomberg’s Democratic debate performance and how the former mayor of New York City is preparing for the next one.

Democrats torched Mike Bloomberg during his first nationally televised presidential debate in Las Vegas, but the billionaire is nothing short of prepared for South Carolina.

Before Vegas, it had been 12 years since Bloomberg had been under a microscope on a debate stage, but the former New York City mayor has been training hard in Orlando, Florida, for the next war of words, according to his longtime pollster Doug Schoen.

SKEPTICS OF BLOOMBERG'S UNION PRAISE POINT TO HIS PAST COMMENTS

“I think you'll see a better, a certainly more spirited… Mike Bloomberg,” Schoen told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday ahead of the debate.

Bloomberg speaks during a campaign event, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Bloomberg, who is worth an estimated $64.2 billion, according to Forbes, spent months tossing wads of cash into ads to boost his stature in the Democratic presidential race and earn himself a spot on the Las Vegas stage. However, it wasn’t enough to fend off Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who seized the opportunity to take advantage of Bloomberg’s inexperience.

Even so, Schoen said despite the difficult format and debate sabbatical, maybe Democrats will focus on the issues and talk about the frontrunner Sanders.

