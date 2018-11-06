Midterms and gun control: NRA candidate ratings for tight races

As Americans head to the polls on Tuesday, some key races feature candidates that have extremely different views when it comes to Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

Continue Reading Below

The National Rifle Association’s (NRA) spending is down 68 percent this year when compared with the 2014 midterm cycle, according to The Washington Post, as a number of mass shootings have brought gun control more prominently into the national discourse. Pro-gun control groups, however, spent the most this election cycle than any since 2010.

Forty-three percent of Americans say they have a gun in their home, according to a recent Gallup poll, but 61 percent of respondents thought laws governing the sale of firearms should be stricter.

Here are the NRA’s ratings for some candidates running for congressional seats on Tuesday:

Colorado: Coffman vs. Crow

The NRA Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) has endorsed Rep. Mike Coffman, who is running for re-election in the 6th district in Colorado. He is a Marine Corps combat veteran and has been a member of Congress since 2009. He has an “A” rating from the NRA.

Advertisement

Coffman has supported right-to-carry legislation and hunting rights, while he has opposed legislation to create a federal gun database and an ammunition ban.

His opponent Jason Crow, however, has an “F” rating from the NRA. Crow is an Army veteran who has openly discussed gun control, including banning assault weapons, expanding background checks and limiting firearm “high capacity” magazines, which are capable of holding more than the standard ten rounds.

Texas: Cruz vs. O’Rourke

Incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz – first elected to office in 2012 – has an “A+” rating from the NRA. The group has actually donated tens of thousands to Cruz throughout the years to support him.

The NRA-PVF endorsed Cruz in September due to his record fighting liberal Democrats’ gun control efforts and his support for allowing gun owners to carry a concealed firearm across state lines.

Cruz’s opponent is Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who has been serving in Congress since 2012 and has not yet been rated by the NRA. He serves on the House Committees for Armed Services and Veterans Affairs, and supports implementing background checks for all gun sales, banning high-capacity magazines, blocking non-Texans from carrying firearms across state lines and more research on gun violence.

Nevada: Heller vs. Rosen

Sen. Dean Heller, a Republican from Nevada, also has an “A” rating and an endorsement from the NRA. He has held his seat as a U.S. senator since 2011. Heller voted no on banning high-capacity magazines, supported legislation for cross-state concealed carry and co-sponsored bills that would loosen restrictions on interstate gun purchases and allow veterans to register unlicensed guns acquired outside the U.S.

Heller’s opponent, Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen, received an “F” rating from the NRA in 2016. She introduced a bill last year to prohibit high-capacity magazines and supports universal background checks.

She has said on social media that there are ways to both support the Second Amendment and reduce gun violence.

Indiana Braun vs. Donnelly

Republican candidate and businessman Mike Braun is challenging incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly in Indiana. He has been endorsed by the NRA and has an “A” rating – the group said Americans can “can count on him to defend our constitutional right to self-defense.”

Braun is an NRA member, an avid hunter and a “100 percent pro-Second Amendment” supporter, according to his website.

Donnelly has been serving in Indiana since 2012 and has a “D” rating from the NRA. The group said he cannot be “trusted to protect our Second Amendment freedoms,” after he voted for gun control measures.