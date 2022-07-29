Expand / Collapse search
Miami lowers taxes to historic level: 'The only right thing to do'

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tells 'Varney & Co.' he wants to help residents amid record inflation

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on how he's tackling inflation in his city, cryptocurrency growth and potentially running for Florida governor. video

Miami lowering taxes to lowest level in history

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on how he's tackling inflation in his city, cryptocurrency growth and potentially running for Florida governor.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined "Varney & Co." Friday to discuss his plans to tackle inflation as the U.S. enters a recession, arguing lowering taxes to the lowest level in recorded history is the "only right thing to do."

Francis Suarez on inflation

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez discusses the impact of inflation on his residents. (Fox News)

FRANCIS SUAREZ: We charge the property tax. And we had incredible growth, the second most growth in recorded history. We grew 12% last year. And so we decided that with inflation at historic highs, with food prices going up, you know, with gas prices going up, that the right thing to do, the only right thing to do was do exactly the opposite of what every other government is doing, which is to lower taxes. And so we decided that the right message will be to lower to the lowest level in recorded history. And that's what our residents are going to be benefiting from.

