Mexico, Canada tariffs will be implemented due to 'unacceptable' drug flow, Trump says

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his proposed 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada remain on track to go into effect next week because drugs are still pouring into the U.S. from across their borders at "very high and unacceptable levels."

The tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods are scheduled to go into effect on March 4, with a lower 10% tax on Canadian energy products such as oil and electricity.

Trump said that on that date he would also impose an additional 10% tariff on China, where he claimed a large percentage of the illicit drugs, including fentanyl, that enter the U.S. are made and supplied.

"We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social media site. "China will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date."

Trump also said that the April 2 "reciprocal tariffs," which match import duty rates of other countries, "will remain in full force and effect."

Trump has already increased tariffs on goods imported from China by 10% across-the-board. Those tariffs took effect on Feb. 4, and the Chinese government announced retaliatory tariffs on certain U.S. energy exports and took other punitive measures, including an antitrust probe of Google and restrictions on exports of rare earth minerals.

The implementation of these tariffs leaves open the possibility that American consumers could face higher prices for certain products if they ultimately take effect.

