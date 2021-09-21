Melinda Gates, Kamala Harris to discuss 'global COVID-19 response'

Melinda French Gates will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday morning to discuss the world's response to the coronavirus pandemic as concerns grow over the highly contagious delta variant.

The vice president's office announced that the two will meet at the White House at 9:30 a.m. but offered few details beyond that.

To date, there are nearly 230 million coronavirus cases around the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

As the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, French Gates has been working to help the world overcome the unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19.

To date, the private foundation has already committed over a billion dollars to fund "research, development, and equitable delivery of lifesaving tools in the global effort against COVID-19."

The foundation has repeatedly emphasized the importance of delivering COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.

"We are confident that the world will get better in 2021, but whether it gets better for everyone depends on the actions of the world’s leaders and their commitment to deliver tests, treatments, and vaccines to the people who need them, no matter where they live or how much money they have," French Gates previously said.

French Gates has been committed to this effort despite her divorce from Bill Gates earlier this year after 27 years of marriage.

French Gates has also been a supporter of Harris, tweeting about the future vice president after she was named Joe Biden's running mate in August 2020.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Representation matters, especially when it makes history," French Gates tweeted. "Today’s announcement of @KamalaHarris as the first Black woman vice-presidential candidate of a major party is a momentous step forward for our country and for all of us."