Melania Trump steps back into the public eye with NFT venture: 'Embodies my passion for the arts'

Melania Trump has returned to the public spotlight with a social media-driven campaign in support of her new non-fungible token.

The former first lady has become increasingly active on social media in recent weeks to advertise her NFT, "Melania's Vision." The artwork depicts the former first lady's eyes in watercolor painted by French artist Marc-Antoine Coulon.

"I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my ‘Be Best’ initiative," Melania said in a statement on her social media platforms.

MELANIA TRUMP ANNOUNCES NFT VENTURE

"Melania Trump’s personal journey has been enlightening; from Slovenia through Europe and into the United States of America — including as first lady," the NFT's official description states. "The beauty and hardships of individuals, majestic landscapes and profound architecture have entered her lens and remain in her heart.

"Marc-Antoine Coulon’s breathtaking watercolor embodies Melania Trump’s cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an amulet to inspire. Melania’s Vision provides the collector with strength and hope."

A portion of the proceeds will go toward Melania's philanthropic efforts for underprivileged children.

"During her time as first lady, Melania Trump focused her ‘Be Best’ initiative on the importance of social, emotional and physical health of children," the website states. "Mrs. Trump continues to advocate for child welfare and for improving the lives and well-being of children, including children in foster care."

There is expected to be a second NFT offering next month with a preview on Jan. 4 and a live date of Jan. 11, CNN reported, referring to Melania Trump's website.

"Congratulations to my wife, Melania," former President Trump said of his wife's venture earlier this month. "The launch of Melania's new NFT business epitomizes our American spirit of ingenuity, creativity and entrepreneurship. By leveraging blockchain technology, MelaniaTrump.com will provide Melania's fans, connoisseurs of the arts and the public at large the ability to collect rare and limited edition pieces while benefiting children in the foster care community."

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.