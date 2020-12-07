McConnell hopeful for funding deal as Congress seeks short-term extension to buy more time

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Monday that he is hopeful that a package to fund the U.S. government for the full year is on the horizon, though Congress is likely to pass a short-term extension to buy lawmakers additional negotiating time.

McConnell said on the Senate floor on Monday that the chamber is set to take up a one-week extension stopgap bill, which will keep the government funded at current levels, this week.

The Kentucky Republican added that lawmakers are used to end-of-year “drama,” with the threat of a government shutdown looming if no agreement is reached by Dec. 11.

According to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., a vote on the extension of the continuing resolution will take place on Wednesday.

Congress passed a continuing resolution to keep the government funded through Dec. 11 in September.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have also been able to agree on terms for additional coronavirus relief – even as the number of confirmed cases skyrocket throughout the U.S.

