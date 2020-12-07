Expand / Collapse search
Congress

McConnell hopeful for funding deal as Congress seeks short-term extension to buy more time

Congress will take up a 1-week stopgap bill this week

Sources tell FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino many Republican senators worry about the deficit while some past stimulus money hasn't been spent.

McConnell faces uphill battle to convince GOP senators to approve stimulus deal: Gasparino

Sources tell FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino many Republican senators worry about the deficit while some past stimulus money hasn't been spent.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Monday that he is hopeful that a package to fund the U.S. government for the full year is on the horizon, though Congress is likely to pass a short-term extension to buy lawmakers additional negotiating time.

McConnell said on the Senate floor on Monday that the chamber is set to take up a one-week extension stopgap bill, which will keep the government funded at current levels, this week.

The Kentucky Republican added that lawmakers are used to end-of-year “drama,” with the threat of a government shutdown looming if no agreement is reached by Dec. 11.

According to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., a vote on the extension of the continuing resolution will take place on Wednesday.

Congress passed a continuing resolution to keep the government funded through Dec. 11 in September.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have also been able to agree on terms for additional coronavirus relief – even as the number of confirmed cases skyrocket throughout the U.S.

