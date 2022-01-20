McCarthy's money: House GOP leader hauls in $9.5 million at DC fundraiser

House GOP leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy just took a big step in enlarging his already formidable war chest as he aims to win back the House of Representatives majority in November's midterm elections,

McCarthy on Wednesday night hauled in record $9.5 million at a fundraiser held in the nation's capital.

The gathering, held at the Trump Hotel, attracted top Republican donors from across the country, as well as more than four dozen leading corporate PACs.

Those attending were asked to contribute up to $100,000, according to an invitation for the event that was obtained by Fox News.

The fundraiser, which was first reported by Politico, was hosted by Jeff Miller, the veteran Republican adviser, consultant and fundraiser, and a longtime friend of McCarthy. And it was attended by many top House GOP leaders and ranking committee members.

Miller told Fox Business that "if you needed yet another sign that a wave is coming this November, look no further than the dozens of American business leaders who flew in from around the country to support Leader McCarthy's vision."

"It was great to see so many corporate PACs engaged and supportive of McCarthy's effort to take back the House," Miller emphasized. "Hopefully the rest of corporate America joins Main Street Americans and follows suit."

News of Wednesday night's haul follows reporting by Fox News last week that McCarthy brought in an off-election year record $72.4 million in fundraising in 2021.

While Republicans lost the White House and their Senate majority in the 2020 elections, they defied expectations and took a big bite out of the Democrats’ large House majority. The GOP now needs a net gain of just five seats in the 435-seat chamber in this year’s midterms to recapture the majority it lost in the 2018 election.

As they aim to regain the majority, Republicans have history on their side. On average the party that wins the White House in a presidential election loses more than 25 House seats in the ensuing midterm election. Democrats are also currently facing a difficult political climate.

If the GOP captures the House, it's very likely that McCarthy would succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker.

But the Democrats' House reelection arm currently holds a slight fundraising edge over the NRCC. As Fox News reported last week, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee topped its GOP counterpart in both 2021 fundraising and cash on hand heading into 2022.