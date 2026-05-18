Mayor Zohran Mamdani says first of NYC's five government-run grocery stores will open in the Bronx next year

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday announced another location for one of the city’s five planned government-run grocery stores.

The store will be located in the Bronx at what Mamdani called The Peninsula, a planned mixed-use campus that will also offer affordable housing and a health and wellness center in the Hunts Point neighborhood. It is scheduled to open some time in 2027.

"This store will be the first of the five city-run grocery stores to open," Mamdani told reporters during a press conference. "Bronx residents will be able to begin shopping here next year."

"It is going to be a 20,000 square-foot location, and its ambition is perfectly placed at The Peninsula, which will house 740 units of 100% affordable housing by the time that it's fully built," the mayor continued.

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The Peninsula will be located on the site of the former Spofford Juvenile Detention Facility.

Mamdani previously announced an East Harlem location for the city's flagship 9,000 square-foot Manhattan location, but that store will be built from the ground up and is slated to open in 2029.

The East Harlem site is estimated to cost $30 million, according to the New York Times . It was unclear how much the location at The Peninsula would cost.

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The total budget allocated for the development of the five city-run grocery stores is $70 million.

Mamdani has touted the city-run grocery store plan as a "grand experiment" that would reduce the cost of everyday items like bread and eggs.

He has previously promised to open one such store in each borough, saying the city will subsidize basic grocery items while a private operator runs the stores under city rules requiring lower prices.

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Mamdani has said the city-run stores would be part of a broader "ecosystem" and would not replace existing grocers, including bodegas and neighborhood supermarkets, amid questions about their impact on small businesses.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.