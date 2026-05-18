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Mayor Zohran Mamdani says first of NYC's five government-run grocery stores will open in the Bronx next year

$70M plan includes stores in all five boroughs, with a private operator running them under city pricing rules

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday announced another location for one of the city’s planned government-run grocery stores, this one set to open in the Bronx next year. video

Mamdani announces second of five locations for NYC city-run grocery stores, eyeing 2027 opening

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday announced another location for one of the city’s planned government-run grocery stores, this one set to open in the Bronx next year.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday announced another location for one of the city’s five planned government-run grocery stores.

The store will be located in the Bronx at what Mamdani called The Peninsula, a planned mixed-use campus that will also offer affordable housing and a health and wellness center in the Hunts Point neighborhood. It is scheduled to open some time in 2027.

"This store will be the first of the five city-run grocery stores to open," Mamdani told reporters during a press conference. "Bronx residents will be able to begin shopping here next year."

"It is going to be a 20,000 square-foot location, and its ambition is perfectly placed at The Peninsula, which will house 740 units of 100% affordable housing by the time that it's fully built," the mayor continued.

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Zohran Mamdani in dark suit speaking at podium

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, speaks during a news conference presenting the fiscal year 2027 executive budget at City Hall in New York, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Peninsula will be located on the site of the former Spofford Juvenile Detention Facility.

Mamdani previously announced an East Harlem location for the city's flagship 9,000 square-foot Manhattan location, but that store will be built from the ground up and is slated to open in 2029.

The East Harlem site is estimated to cost $30 million, according to the New York Times. It was unclear how much the location at The Peninsula would cost.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at a press conference at Deno's Wonder Wheel on Coney Island in the New York City Borough of Brooklyn, New York City, on Feb. 15, 2026. ( Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

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The total budget allocated for the development of the five city-run grocery stores is $70 million. 

Mamdani has touted the city-run grocery store plan as a "grand experiment" that would reduce the cost of everyday items like bread and eggs.

He has previously promised to open one such store in each borough, saying the city will subsidize basic grocery items while a private operator runs the stores under city rules requiring lower prices.

Grocery store aisel

Mamdani has previously promised to open one such store in each borough, vowing to reduce the prices of items like bread and eggs. (iStock / iStock)

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Mamdani has said the city-run stores would be part of a broader "ecosystem" and would not replace existing grocers, including bodegas and neighborhood supermarkets, amid questions about their impact on small businesses.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.