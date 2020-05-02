May primary elections: Here’s who’s voting despite coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

In order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, primary elections in more than a dozen states have been postponed and one state has canceled its presidential primary altogether.

New York opted Monday to eliminate the Democratic presidential vote it had previously postponed from April 28 to June 23 after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced he would suspend his presidential campaign.

At least 15 other states and one territory -- Puerto Rico -- have postponed their primaries or extended the deadline for mail-in ballots, according to a report from The New York Times.

Those states include Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Wyoming.

However, some states haven’t altered their dates -- or methods -- at all. For example, on April 7, Wisconsin moved forward with in-person voting.

Here's a look at how the five states and one territory with elections this month are handling them.

Kansas

What’s happening: Democratic primary

When: May 2

According to the Kansas Democratic Party website, the state’s Democratic presidential primary election is mail-in voting only. The deadline to send in ballots is Saturday, May 2.

Guam

What’s happening: Democratic caucus

When: May 2

Guam has seven Democratic delegates on the line during its Democratic caucus on Saturday, May 2.

Wyoming

What’s happening: Republican state convention

When: May 8-9

Wyoming conducted its Democratic presidential caucus by mail, with a deadline of April 17. Meanwhile, the Wyoming Republican state convention will be held virtually on May 8 and May 9, according to the Wyoming Republican Party website. The convention will tentatively meet again in person from June 25 -27, the website said.

Nebraska

What’s happening: Presidential primaries

When: May 12

According to the Nebraska Secretary of State website, polls will be open for primary elections on Tuesday, May 12. However, in-person early voting was suspended by Gov. Pete Ricketts, according to the website. Nebraskans can vote early using mail-in ballots, if they requested a ballot by May 1.

Oregon

What’s happening: Presidential primaries

When: May 19

Oregon’s elections are all conducted by mail, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s website. This year’s presidential primaries will be no different. The website said that all ballots are automatically mailed to voters between April 29 and May 5.

Hawaii

What’s happening: Mail-in deadline for the Democratic primary

When: May 22

On March 27, Hawaii’s Democratic party announced it would cancel its in-person election set for April 4 and extend the deadline to send mail-in ballots, according to a statement on the state party’s website. The new deadline for mail-in ballots is May 22, and the results of the election will be released on May 23, the statement said.