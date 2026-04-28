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Massie says Musk never donated to his re-election campaign despite prior pledge

Rep Thomas Massie said he still has 'massive respect for' Elon Musk 'and no animosity whatsoever'

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Billionaire business tycoon Elon Musk indicated last year that he would donate to support Rep. Thomas Massie's, R-Ky., re-election bid — but Massie told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that, as far as he is aware, Musk never donated to his campaign.

The congressman emphasized that he still holds Musk in high regard.

"Elon’s done more for America than any other entrepreneur-inventor this century. I think he found it’s easier to land rockets backwards, provide internet to every inch of the planet, and get cars to drive themselves than it is to fix a broken Washington, D.C., and I don’t blame him a bit for stepping away from this mess," Massie wrote to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

"Most of my colleagues, and the guy I’m running against, are just not serious about cutting the waste, fraud, and abuse in government," he continued.

SNUBBED BY TRUMP, GOP CANDIDATES FIGHTING FOR RE-ELECTION ACT LIKE THEY HAVE HIS BACKING ANYWAY

Left: Elon Musk; Right: Thomas Massie

Left: Elon Musk during the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. Right: Rep. Thomas Massie prepares to testify during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Second A (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images | Luke Johnson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"To my knowledge, he has not donated to my campaign," Massie noted of Musk. "If he’s donated to a separate superPAC, I’m unaware of that as well. I want to reiterate though that I still have massive respect for him and no animosity whatsoever."

On June 30, 2025, former Rep. Justin Amash urged Musk to support Massie, writing in a post on X, "Please support @RepThomasMassie. The establishment is working to primary him because he’s a genuine fiscal conservative and opposes the Big, Bloated Scam."

"I will," Musk replied.

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Sen. Rand Paul, center, takes a brief break from the floor of the U.S. Senate to pose for a photo with Rep. Justin Amash, left, and Rep. Thomas Massie, right, at the U.S. Capitol Feb. 8, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Then Musk shared a post in which someone had written, "I donated again to @RepThomasMassie’s re-election campaign. Who’s next?"

"Me," Musk wrote when sharing the post on July 1, 2025.

Massie, who has served in the House since late 2012, is facing former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein in the Republican primary in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District. 

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Ed Gallrein and President Donald Trump

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during their visit to Verst Logistics in Hebron, Kentucky, on March 11, 2026. (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

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Gallrein is backed by President Donald Trump, a vociferous Massie critic.