Elon Musk reportedly begins funding Republicans for 2026 midterms

Wealthy business tycoon Elon Musk has started doling out money for the GOP's 2026 House and Senate races, according to Axios.

He recently gave large checks to help Republicans emerge victorious in 2026 congressional contests and indicated that he will shell out even more funding amid the election cycle, two sources told the outlet.

Axios reported that in November, Musk attended a dinner with Vice President JD Vance, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and former White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich. Jared Birchall, who is involved in managing the business magnate's political donations, was also in attendance, the report noted.

Musk's deep pockets could give the GOP a financial boost as the party seeks to maintain its grip on the House and Senate majorities in 2026.

Musk strongly backed Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential contest and then went on to spearhead the administration's Department of Government Efficiency cost-cutting effort for a time.

But the two men eventually had a falling out, and Musk indicated that he planned to launch a new political party called the America Party.

But the tensions seem to have thawed.

On the day of the memorial service for Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist assassinated in September, Musk shared a photo of himself with Trump and wrote, "For Charlie."

Last month, Musk was among the attendees at Trump's White House dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.